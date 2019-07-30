Shikiar Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) by $517,395; Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Raised Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 39,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 200,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.96M, up from 161,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Grand Canyon Education for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $127.84. About 38,041 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 7.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 20/04/2018 – DJ Grand Canyon Education Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOPE); 06/03/2018 – HLC APPROVES GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY PROPOSAL; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 09/03/2018 – U.S. miners seek reversal of uranium mining ban near Grand Canyon

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 86,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Dal Hende fires Midtjylland to Danish title; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR COMMENTS IN FILING WITH U.S. TRANSPORTATION DEPT; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 15th – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Grand Canyon Education Teases a Major Announcement Along With Solid Earnings – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares to 157,836 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 106,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,909 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).

