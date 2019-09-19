Shikiar Asset Management Increases Stake in Kemper 7.375 (KMPA); American Tower (AMT) Market Value Rose While Mar Vista Investment Partners Cut Position by $10.87 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kemper Corp 7.375 (KMPA) by 33.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 19,425 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 77,625 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, up from 58,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kemper Corp 7.375 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $25.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc sold 53,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252.70 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $225.26. About 604,935 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 1,730 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 12,371 are held by Ls Investment. Nordea Inv, a Sweden-based fund reported 22,243 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 95,001 shares. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 0.86% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks holds 0.05% or 13,905 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 9,149 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 589,744 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.07% or 6,117 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Group invested in 0.01% or 39,887 shares. Earnest Limited Liability holds 308,054 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Inc has 5,665 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Management Lc (Wy) has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Coldstream Capital Mngmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14,700 shares to 54,540 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.