Shikiar Asset Management Increased Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM); Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $16.23 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 2,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 55,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $153.38. About 167,567 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Raises 2019 View To Rev $13.07B-$13.12B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE CEO SPEAKS AT TRAILHEADX CONFERENCE IN SAN FRANCISCO; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Is Tapping Corporate Bond Market, Expected To Issue About $2.5 Billion In Two-tranche Deal — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 624,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4.67 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.78 million, down from 5.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 245,164 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp by 41,550 shares to 667,759 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 25,225 shares to 24,455 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 125,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,815 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).