Shikiar Asset Management Increased Its Incyte (INCY) Holding; Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Lifted By $18.35 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 22.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc acquired 132,042 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc holds 706,634 shares with $98.78 million value, up from 574,592 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Incyte (INCY) stake by 46.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc acquired 10,600 shares as Incyte (INCY)’s stock declined 6.25%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 33,500 shares with $2.88M value, up from 22,900 last quarter. Incyte now has $17.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 276,196 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 17/04/2018 – The IDO rout — In light of Incyte’s epacadostat debacle, NewLink scraps PhIII plans for its own IDO drug $NLNK $INCY; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 29/04/2018 – #2 – disaster Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset Management has 1.21% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 33,500 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Blair William & Com Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 12,609 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 29,400 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co reported 0.05% stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Nicholas Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 20,600 were reported by Tributary Lc. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 213,279 shares or 1.2% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 274,317 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Llp has 0.29% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 182,830 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.5% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $811,900 activity. Shares for $811,900 were sold by SWAIN PAULA J on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Strong Jakafi Sales Drive Incyte (INCY) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Drug/Biotech Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,251.40 up 47.26 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Incyte Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of INCY in report on Friday, May 3 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of INCY in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc invested 3.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btim Corp has 771,181 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 99,434 shares. Whitnell & reported 1.42% stake. Punch Mngmt has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Martin And Tn reported 21,555 shares. 246,976 were reported by Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability. Sadoff Management Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 8,423 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1.11% stake. Lawson Kroeker Investment Inc Ne stated it has 3.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roanoke Asset Management holds 0.25% or 3,780 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wooster Corthell Wealth Mgmt invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Com has invested 4.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.