Shikiar Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $330,400; As Republic Services (RSG) Valuation Rose, Hilton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 66,150 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 60,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S VLIEGHE SAYS l DON’T THINK l HAVE A BIG DIFFERENCE WITH THE CENTRAL VIEW OF THE MPC; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 20,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The hedge fund held 290,914 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 270,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.95. About 849,657 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,760 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Lc accumulated 40,556 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 264,976 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 18,937 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt Com invested in 0.18% or 78,060 shares. British Columbia Investment invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 63,341 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 90,200 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 10,645 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 58,712 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc owns 30,741 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 13,584 were reported by Creative Planning. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested in 993 shares. Fund Management Sa owns 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 17,000 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 9,453 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 10 shares.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Arizona company named a top employer for women – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Unveils 2030 Sustainability Goals – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.