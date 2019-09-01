Shikiar Asset Management Holds Stake in Incyte (INCY); Towle & Co Has Trimmed Its Position in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by $10.36 Million

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 441,184 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.82. About 651,441 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE -RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM FDA OF ITS PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR MUTATION TEST V2 TO BE USED AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC TEST WITH TAGRISSO; 06/04/2018 – A melanoma combo therapy that combined drugs from Merck and Incyte failed to meet the main goal in a study; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 19/04/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON LILLY, INCYTE’S BARCITINIB; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 01/05/2018 – INCYTE 1Q LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 15C

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Lost 17.4% in March – Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Back Loads of Cash to Its Investors – Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Slumped 35.2% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Renewable Energy Group Couldn’t Outrun Weak Margins in Q1 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $26.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Llc holds 0% or 18,706 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP reported 0.03% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 89,007 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 61,200 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 34,270 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Co has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 150,745 shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 18,921 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 33,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 816,980 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 11,513 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 3,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio.