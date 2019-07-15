Shikiar Asset Management Holds Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Upped Position

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86B market cap company. It closed at $127.96 lastly. It is down 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 641.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 29,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $174.65. About 807,501 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 24,447 shares to 3,822 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 32,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,319 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc has 77,403 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. 173,972 are held by First Republic Invest Management. Godshalk Welsh Inc holds 13,890 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. 2,325 are owned by Webster Bank & Trust N A. Haverford Trust accumulated 26,880 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Geode Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.25% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Andra Ap invested in 71,400 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Tirschwell & Loewy reported 2,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 4,779 were reported by M Holdg Secs. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Valley National Advisers holds 0.02% or 772 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp accumulated 104,691 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.99% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 6,445 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.82% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.83 million shares. Fire Grp Inc owns 38,000 shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. John G Ullman And accumulated 49,002 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shikiar Asset reported 34,090 shares stake. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 0.97% or 6.92M shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cohen Mgmt Incorporated holds 3,350 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 6,015 shares. 2,332 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Groesbeck Management Corp Nj reported 3,955 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate Limited Company has invested 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.99% or 43,001 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143.