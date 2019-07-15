Shikiar Asset Management Holds Holding in Humana (HUM); Symphony Asset Management Boosted Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Holding

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 4,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 33,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $287.68. About 273,559 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 29/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 227.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 16,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,973 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 7,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 1.49M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Inv Research Incorporated reported 3,300 shares stake. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.09% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 26,645 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 578,020 shares. Trexquant Inv LP owns 15,955 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 14,637 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). First Personal Serv holds 112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Qs Investors Lc invested in 47,491 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 388 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Gp reported 8,896 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Incorporated owns 2,835 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% or 1,289 shares in its portfolio.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 265,666 shares to 674,302 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 216,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,434 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).