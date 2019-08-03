Shikiar Asset Management Holding in Vicor (VICR) Decreased by $1.60 Million; Cbs (CBS) Stock Price Rose While Primecap Management Company Has Cut Holding

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.15M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 2.65 million shares traded or 24.35% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM PREPARING COUNTER PROPOSAL TO CBS TO ASK FOR MORE THAN 0.62 CBS SHARES FOR EVERY VIACOM SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Net $511M; 18/05/2018 – More on Moonves v Redstone now @FoxBusiness $CBS $viab; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 14/05/2018 – NAI SEES CBS ACTION PRECIPITATED BY NAI RAISING CONCERNS; 30/05/2018 – The Real End Game for CBS-Viacom — Heard on the Street

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 230,822 shares traded or 33.48% up from the average. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 52.11 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 29,490 shares to 34,090 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 15,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D.

