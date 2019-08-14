Shikiar Asset Management Holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Boosted as Share Price Declined; F5 Networks Com (FFIV) Shareholder Churchill Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $524,628

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 521,265 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 88.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 7,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 3,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.73. About 613,250 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 42,566 shares to 769,683 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,633 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “F5 Networks Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results Including 91% Software Revenue Growth – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Acquire NGINX for $670M, Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “F5 to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

