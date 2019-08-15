Shikiar Asset Management Holding in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Boosted by $517,395; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Stake by $339,234 as Shares Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 96,625 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 86,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 6.79 million shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 24/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines to fly nonstop from the US to India for first time in a decade; 04/04/2018 – DELTA: SOME [24]7.AI CUSTOMER INFO MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC CEO SEES DEAL FOR AIR FRANCE-KLM AIRF.PA TO BUY A STAKE IN IT COMPLETING IN EARLY 2019; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Capacity Up 4; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 80.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 4,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 992 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 5,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 1.91 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 1,600 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 0.23% or 967,337 shares. Covington reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Lc invested 0.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 29,643 shares. Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.41M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 10,421 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset Management has 4.46M shares. Reaves W H And owns 862,803 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 111,851 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 44,084 shares. Greenleaf reported 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Gargoyle Inv Advisor Lc accumulated 12,327 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,097 shares to 40,841 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).