Shikiar Asset Management Holding in At&T (T) Lifted by $1.46 Million; Tekne Capital Management Has Raised Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $11.83 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 292,280 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.79 million, up from 248,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.99. About 13.31M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 09/03/2018 – AT&T Ridicules U.S. Merger Suit Over 45-Cent Price Increase; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 7.71M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 06/04/2018 – SOFTBANK IS SAID TO BORROW $8 BILLION BACKED BY ALIBABA HOLDING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,655 shares to 107,652 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ally Financial Inc Com (NYSE:ALLY) by 44,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,745 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).