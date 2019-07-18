Shikiar Asset Management Has Upped Its Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Holding; Bbx Capital Class A (BBX) Shorts Up By 11.09%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc acquired 24,815 shares as Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 465,980 shares with $10.42 million value, up from 441,165 last quarter. Starwood Property Trust Inc now has $6.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 820,684 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL

Bbx Capital Corporation Class A (NYSE:BBX) had an increase of 11.09% in short interest. BBX's SI was 1.20 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.09% from 1.08M shares previously. With 217,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Bbx Capital Corporation Class A (NYSE:BBX)'s short sellers to cover BBX's short positions. The SI to Bbx Capital Corporation Class A's float is 1.97%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 239,823 shares traded or 17.00% up from the average. BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) has declined 44.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.22% the S&P500.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $454.23 million. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It has a 17.3 P/E ratio. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven.

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX)

Among 4 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by BTIG Research. JMP Securities maintained the shares of STWD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.