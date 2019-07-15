Shikiar Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Vicor (VICR) by $1.60 Million as Share Value Declined; Sherwin (SHW) Valuation Declined While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 34,786 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $469.49. About 54,539 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial holds 0.43% or 4,345 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 3,464 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,010 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust reported 1,609 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.09% or 722,701 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 503 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 11,584 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Limited Liability. Central Fincl Bank & Tru Communications owns 3,305 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0.08% or 62,443 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 281,261 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,500 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Company stated it has 1,635 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd holds 475 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs owns 88 shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf by 170,000 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $84.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $588.06 million for 18.43 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares to 465,980 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorp holds 33,632 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 73,517 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc stated it has 77,835 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 2,200 shares. Shikiar Asset Management Inc has invested 0.65% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 67,261 are held by Susquehanna Llp. Legal And General Gp Pcl has 38,854 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 21,311 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 0% stake. Ashford has invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). International Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 632 are owned by Us Natl Bank De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 13,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 24,713 shares.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83 million for 65.65 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.