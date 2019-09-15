Shikiar Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Xylem (XYL) Position; Shorts at Sensient Technologies (SXT) Raised By 1.82%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 15,575 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 9,405 shares with $787,000 value, down from 24,980 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.67. About 726,217 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) had an increase of 1.82% in short interest. SXT's SI was 2.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.82% from 2.61M shares previously. With 200,500 avg volume, 13 days are for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)'s short sellers to cover SXT's short positions. The SI to Sensient Technologies Corporation's float is 6.34%. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 161,639 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) has declined 1.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $151.23 million for 23.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Kemper Corp 7.375 (NYSE:KMPA) stake by 19,425 shares to 77,625 valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Telephone & Data Systems Inc P (NYSE:TDJ) stake by 16,850 shares and now owns 49,050 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. It has a 20.01 P/E ratio. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, makes, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach.