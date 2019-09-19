Shikiar Asset Management Has Trimmed By $781,975 Its Vicor (VICR) Position; Digimarc Has 1.31 Sentiment

Digimarc Corp (DMRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 38 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 29 decreased and sold their holdings in Digimarc Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.40 million shares, up from 6.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Digimarc Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 24 Increased: 21 New Position: 17.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 50.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 25,225 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 19.46%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 24,455 shares with $759,000 value, down from 49,680 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 175,265 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 12,455 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 8,183 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated owns 98,327 shares. 4,652 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 239,362 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 839 shares. 74,641 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Vanguard Inc reported 2.07M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 6,371 shares. Hood River Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.52% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 357,861 shares. Renaissance Techs invested in 107,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Teton Advisors invested 0.03% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00 million for 54.48 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Farfetch Limited Class A stake by 120,515 shares to 129,515 valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 2,830 shares and now owns 55,830 shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I was raised too.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. holds 13.25% of its portfolio in Digimarc Corporation for 257,611 shares. Hood River Capital Management Llc owns 530,031 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 0.09% invested in the company for 5,035 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Rmb Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 83,274 shares.

