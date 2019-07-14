Shikiar Asset Management Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.43 Million; Rivernorth Capital Management Cut Position in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by $372,526 as Valuation Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Calif Mun Fd (CCA) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 33,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,990 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 98,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Calif Mun Fd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 2,741 shares traded. MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) has risen 12.33% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 408,124 shares to 702,819 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Buy Wri (EXD) by 81,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR).

More notable recent MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CCA Industries, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Quarter and Net Loss for the Year Ended November 30, 2018 – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Plan to Delist from NYSE American and Deregister Its Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CCA Industries, Inc. Files Form 15 in Connection with its Previously Announced Plan to Deregister its Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MFS Announces Closed-End Fund Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Investor Call for Third Quarter 2018 is delayed and will take place on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares to 465,980 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).