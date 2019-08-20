Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Vicor (VICR) Stake; BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (BESVF) Sellers Decreased By 7.68% Their Shorts

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 50.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 19.46%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 49,680 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 101,280 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 120,721 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BESVF) had a decrease of 7.68% in short interest. BESVF’s SI was 3.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.68% from 3.57 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 32978 days are for BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BESVF)’s short sellers to cover BESVF’s short positions. It closed at $24.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 54.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Corporation (VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 27,455 shares to 105,340 valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 10,145 shares and now owns 96,625 shares. Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 10,224 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 15,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 22,800 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 194,633 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 5,466 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 151,629 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs holds 15,500 shares. Impact Advisors Limited Com reported 49,297 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Apis Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 120,000 shares or 4.49% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 17,200 shares.