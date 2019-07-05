Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.43 Million; Stock Price Rose; Stephens Lifted Its Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 1221.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 20,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,314 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 1,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5,600 shares to 66,150 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.95% or 1.64 million shares in its portfolio. Burke Herbert Bancorp Trust has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lee Danner And Bass Inc has 2.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tirschwell Loewy invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fagan Associates owns 72,950 shares. 41,688 were reported by Mrj Capital. Maplelane Cap Ltd Llc has 1 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated LP holds 530,927 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Ltd Company holds 2.19% or 37,367 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 181,000 shares or 5.68% of all its holdings. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Lc holds 4.29% or 98,852 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Comerica Financial Bank holds 1.05M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As owns 1.54M shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris. 3,000 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J.. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01M.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 7,854 shares to 41,799 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,028 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).