Shikiar Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ally Financial Com (ALLY) Position as Stock Price Rose; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 142,453 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, down from 158,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 1.65M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mondelez International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDLZ)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc Com (ALLY) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 287,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, down from 332,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINL SEES 1Q 2018 NET FINACING REVENUE UP 6% TO 8% YOY; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc Ser A 6.75 by 14,050 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp 7.375 (NYSE:KMPA) by 19,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $379.85 million for 9.07 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.13M for 22.21 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) by 185,475 shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $48.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 315,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

