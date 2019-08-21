Shikiar Asset Management Has Lifted By $1.10 Million Its Humana (HUM) Holding; Express (EXPR) SI Decreased By 19.25%

Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR) had a decrease of 19.25% in short interest. EXPR’s SI was 12.74 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.25% from 15.78M shares previously. With 2.02 million avg volume, 6 days are for Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR)’s short sellers to cover EXPR’s short positions. The SI to Express Inc’s float is 19.44%. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 772,217 shares traded. Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has declined 74.72% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPR News: 13/04/2018 – Express could to trim back its store count over the next three years as it makes bigger investments online; 07/05/2018 – EXPRESS INTRODUCES NEW SIZE OFFERINGS; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY EPS 37c-EPS 47c; 31/05/2018 – CORRECT: EXPRESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 06/04/2018 – FDA: Cut Fruit Express, Inc. Announces A Voluntary Recall of Fresh Bruschetta Mixed and Dips Because of Undeclared Soy and Milk; 31/05/2018 – Express Inc Sees FY Comp Sales Down 1% to 1%; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – ON A COMPARABLE SALES BASIS, QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 17%; 27/04/2018 – Express Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS INC – QTRLY E-COMMERCE SALES INCREASED 20% TO $203.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Express Inc Sees 1Q Loss $3M-Net $0

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 12.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc acquired 4,160 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 37,395 shares with $9.95M value, up from 33,235 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $39.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $294.42. About 734,140 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration; 02/04/2018 – Humana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 28/03/2018 – Humana Announces Completion Of Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate invested in 10,324 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 766 shares. Caprock Group invested in 1,178 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 1,390 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 210,300 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.34% or 1,074 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 2.32M shares. 483 are held by Bamco Incorporated Ny. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Co reported 1,672 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,339 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 150 shares stake. Everence Capital Management invested in 3,198 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 653,109 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $329.13’s average target is 11.79% above currents $294.42 stock price. Humana Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Overweight” on Monday, August 12. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $320 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $362 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Express, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. The company has market cap of $129.82 million. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

