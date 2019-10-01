Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Position By $345,800; Onemain Holdings (OMF) Shorts Up By 0.79%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) stake by 8.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc acquired 9,100 shares as Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 114,440 shares with $4.46M value, up from 105,340 last quarter. Gaming And Leisure Properties now has $8.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 15,896 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props to Acquire Real Estate Assets of Six Casino Properties From Tropicana Entertainment for $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat

Onemain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) had an increase of 0.79% in short interest. OMF’s SI was 1.91 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.79% from 1.89M shares previously. With 443,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Onemain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)’s short sellers to cover OMF’s short positions. The SI to Onemain Holdings Inc’s float is 2.52%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 2,743 shares traded. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has risen 23.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OMF News: 28/03/2018 – OneMain Financial and Main Street America Announce “Made on Main Street”; 23/05/2018 – OneMain Entertainment Scheduled By Janney for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q Net $124M; 18/04/2018 – First “Made on Main Street” Community Transformation Project Launches With Free Family Event in Goldsboro, North Carolina; 24/04/2018 – OneMain Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ONEMAIN 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS RATIO 7.2%; 30/05/2018 – OneMain at Entertainment Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – OneMain Holdings 1Q EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 RATING TO SPRINGLEAF’S NEW SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2018-2

More notable recent OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Texas Customers Impacted by Tropical Storm Imelda – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proposed Settlement in Lawsuit on behalf of Investors in OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OMF) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update in Lawsuit on behalf of Investors in NYSE: OMF shares against OneMain Holdings Inc announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OneMain Holdings has $5000 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $44.17’s average target is 19.54% above currents $36.95 stock price. OneMain Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Compass Point given on Wednesday, July 31. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, July 30 by Wedbush.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance services and products. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. The firm operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Ashland Global Holdings Inc stake by 21,690 shares to 50,495 valued at $4.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) stake by 25,225 shares and now owns 24,455 shares. Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity. Demchyk Matthew also bought $187,850 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Tuesday, August 20.