Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Holding by $345,800; As Dril Quip (DRQ) Market Valuation Rose, Granite Investment Partners Has Upped Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 114,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 105,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 569,738 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 12,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 37,007 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.78 million, up from 24,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 306,303 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY

