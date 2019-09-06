Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased By $545,930 Its Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stake; Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Henry Schein has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $70’s average target is 13.21% above currents $61.83 stock price. Henry Schein had 5 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. See Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Svb Leerink New Target: $75.0000 70.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Hold New Target: $63 Maintain

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) stake by 5.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc acquired 24,815 shares as Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 465,980 shares with $10.42 million value, up from 441,165 last quarter. Starwood Property Trust Inc now has $6.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Victoria Park has received a public cash offer from Starwood Capital Group affiliate; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 25/05/2018 – SWEDISH SHAREHOLDERS’ ASSN SAY NO TO STARWOOD VICTORIA PARK BID; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 09/04/2018 – Starwood Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm – sources [14:41 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

More notable recent Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starwood Property Trust declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Starwood Property Trust Announces Closing of $1.1 Billion Commercial Real Estate CLO – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Starwood Property Trust’s (NYSE:STWD) Shareholders Feel About The 10% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.13% or 20,588 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 75 shares. Qci Asset New York has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability has 58,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust owns 1.45 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 1,100 shares. Jennison Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 3.30M shares. Pinnacle Incorporated reported 0.08% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Michigan-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Shikiar Asset Mngmt has invested 4.36% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Nfc Invs Ltd Liability holds 5.41% or 820,869 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest holds 0.04% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 75,362 shares. Highland Management Limited Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 17,700 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 228,280 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 832,232 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry; 12/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 19.6 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.