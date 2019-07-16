Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Vicor (VICR) Position By $1.60 Million; Barclays Plc Has Lowered Its Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL) Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 50.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 12.63%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 49,680 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 101,280 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 126,591 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 15.04% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M

Barclays Plc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL) stake by 47.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 189,100 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Barclays Plc holds 206,300 shares with $14.14M value, down from 395,400 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co (Call) now has $63.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 2.44 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $372,590 activity. The insider CAHILL JOHN T sold 5,780 shares worth $372,590.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 18. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. Macquarie Research has “Neutral” rating and $7200 target. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Argus Research maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating.

Barclays Plc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 13,900 shares to 394,300 valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) stake by 200,651 shares and now owns 200,751 shares. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was raised too.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 60,141 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Page Arthur B reported 4,410 shares stake. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Com Dc reported 315,084 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,376 shares. Bluecrest Ltd invested in 11,392 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,802 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council invested in 24,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 3,830 shares. Putnam Fl Inv holds 0.03% or 4,567 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,580 shares stake. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Plc has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Glovista Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,050 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 6,252 shares.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. VICR’s profit will be $4.83 million for 65.83 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Allogene Therapeutics Inc stake by 12,585 shares to 51,785 valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 10,600 shares and now owns 33,500 shares. Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) was raised too.