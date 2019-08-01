Shikiar Asset Management Has Decreased Apple (AAPL) Position by $1.43 Million; Share Value Rose; W P Carey (WPC) Stock Price Rose While Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Decreased Its Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04 million, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28M shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 04/04/2018 – APPLE WORKING ON TOUCHLESS CONTROL AND CURVED IPHONE SCREEN-BLOOMBERG,CITING; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: CHESTNUT HILL SOUND INC. v. APPLE, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1808 – 2018-03-13; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 31.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 10,476 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $821,000, down from 15,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 1.10 million shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Company has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 56,805 are held by Ballentine Limited Liability Com. Advisors owns 1.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 103,174 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 112,112 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Knott David M owns 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,050 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.6% stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel, a Michigan-based fund reported 157,610 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.91% or 239,108 shares. Wade G W stated it has 3.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westchester Cap Mngmt reported 71,814 shares. 1,278 are held by First Western Mngmt. Nbt Commercial Bank N A New York reported 80,637 shares stake. Holt Advisors Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 29,549 shares. Salem Counselors owns 304,455 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares to 69,150 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “In Major Development, Smartphone Sales Fall, Apple Share Disappoints – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stocks close lower after Fed cuts rates but refrained from promising more – MarketWatch” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 6.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $209.67M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.65% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,711 shares to 46,408 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).