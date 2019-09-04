Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Vicor (VICR) Position by $1.60 Million; As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 58,875 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,929 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 10,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $209.1. About 13.19 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04M for 50.27 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares to 96,625 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 12,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 40,250 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 6,271 shares. Van Eck Associate, a New York-based fund reported 15,063 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). 236,194 are owned by Northern Tru. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 11,150 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.65% or 49,680 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 77,835 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 7,047 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt reported 212,670 shares. 632 were reported by Us Commercial Bank De. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 155,253 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 16,991 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.47 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,045 shares to 38,155 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 23,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).