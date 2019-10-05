Shikiar Asset Management Has Cut Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake; Baker Bros Advisors LP Trimmed Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Position By $2.21 Million

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) stake by 4.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 735,408 shares as Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX)’s stock declined 56.46%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 14.38 million shares with $54.51M value, down from 15.12M last quarter. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $297.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 753,340 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Special Meeting of Stockholders Scheduled for May 9, 2018; 07/03/2018 Global Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 – Shire, BioCryst Pharma and Ionis Pharma are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCRX); 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) stake by 51.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 287,450 shares as Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP)’s stock rose 1.85%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 266,300 shares with $1.39M value, down from 553,750 last quarter. Bgc Partners Inc now has $1.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.5. About 797,634 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 07/03/2018 – BGC PURCHASED ABOUT 16.6M UNITS OF NEWMARK FOR $242.0M; 07/03/2018 – BGC: PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF NEWMARK STILL EXPECTED TO OCCUR; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 23/03/2018 – BGC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON EARLIER TO OCCUR OF MARCH 19, 2019 OR TERMINATION OF CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EITHER PARTY PURSUANT TO ITS TERMS; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575M LOAN; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL BOOSTED BGC, MON, TIVO, ATUS IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co 6.15 09 stake by 16,750 shares to 37,450 valued at $981,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Hersha Hospitality Trust stake by 73,900 shares and now owns 146,100 shares. Farfetch Limited Class A was raised too.

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BGC Partners completes $300M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BGC Partners: Undercovered Gem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shareholders Saw Negative Total Returns In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$4.65, Is It Time To Put BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold BGCP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 167.35 million shares or 1.30% more from 165.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shikiar Asset Management accumulated 266,300 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 343 are held by Cornerstone. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 10,900 shares. Park Circle reported 0.47% stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc stated it has 18,669 shares. 10,000 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company. Minnesota-based Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 10,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Philadelphia owns 10,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 181,776 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 499,700 shares. Sei accumulated 267,636 shares. 21,651 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $50.73M for 9.17 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) stake by 333,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2. It also upped Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 974,835 shares. Tricida Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 452,282 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 101,800 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 2.89 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,501 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% or 237,089 shares. Ghost Tree Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.98% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 2.50 million shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0% or 1,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Vanguard Group holds 6.69 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 65,958 shares.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triangle drugmaker looks to rebound with estimated $2 billion global market for new drug – Triangle Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: Waiting For A Cash Infusion – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Represents Good Entry Opportunity At Current Prices – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $10,710 activity. ASELAGE STEVE also bought $10,710 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) on Wednesday, May 22.