Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Starwood Property Trust (STWD); Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stake Maintained by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 409,429 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 27/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP EXTENDS ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR CA IMMO CAIV.Vl OFFER – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD NOW EXPIRES ON 30 MAY 2018; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS STARWOOD CAPITAL HAS AN EXCELLENT REPUTATION; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 01/05/2018 – STERNLICHT’S STARWOOD IS SAID TO SEEK SALE OF APARTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 123,417 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP TALKS ARE IN ADVANCED STAGES; 08/03/2018 – U.S space companies aim to help Brazil rocket base lift off; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS DEAL WITH EMBRAER IS NOT SOMETHING THE COMPANY “MUST DO”; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 17/04/2018 – EMBRAER: NELSON KRAHENBUHL SALGADO NAMED AS INTERIM FINANCE VP; 17/04/2018 – Embraer S.A. Announces Material Fact; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,047 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Mngmt holds 4.89% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 203,561 shares. Commerce Bank holds 0.02% or 61,317 shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 36,682 are held by Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 22 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications, New York-based fund reported 3.23 million shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.06% or 325,382 shares. 16,474 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Hldg. Farmers Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Mackay Shields Lc reported 112,083 shares stake. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 15,471 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,959 shares. 1,849 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. Intll Group accumulated 4,730 shares or 0% of the stock.