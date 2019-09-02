Shikiar Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) as Stock Declined; Highstreet Asset Management Holding in Blackrock (BLK) Raised by $549,122

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 64.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 3,268 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 1,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $422.56. About 466,297 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/04/2018 – MANIPAL HOSPITALS PROMOTER PAI ALSO REACHED OUT TO EAST BRIDGE CAP, BLACKROCK ON REVISED DEAL STRUCTURE & VALUATION – ET NOW CITING; 07/03/2018 – Gunmaker Holds Its Ground Against BlackRock — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY EQUITY NET FLOWS $26,514 MLN; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Emerging Europe: Annual Financial Report; 15/05/2018 – REG-Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification; 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder Kapito attacks complacency over Chinese tech threat; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Result of AGM; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 01/05/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Disclosure of Porfolio Holdings; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: David Hogg sets his anti-gun sights on BlackRock, Vanguard

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 889,494 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gru Inc reported 0.09% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Invesco has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Lpl Financial Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 18,438 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 11,902 were accumulated by Virtu Ltd. Ent Fincl Service accumulated 470 shares or 0% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has 55,559 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 211,461 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 47,407 shares. Waterfront Partners Lc has invested 5.79% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Profund Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 1.58% or 212,253 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 9.60 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,314 are owned by Hgk Asset Management. Cincinnati Indemnity reported 7.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Freestone Ltd Liability invested in 2,810 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 23,674 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prns Limited Co owns 2,064 shares. 17,003 were accumulated by Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 207 are owned by Sun Life Inc. Carroll Assoc Inc invested in 0.01% or 142 shares. Cape Ann Retail Bank reported 1,750 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,080 shares. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Com stated it has 10,146 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Dana Invest stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Oakwood Ltd Ca stated it has 2.68% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 0.19% or 750 shares in its portfolio.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) by 3,540 shares to 11,921 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,731 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF).