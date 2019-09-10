Shikiar Asset Management Decreased Vicor (VICR) Stake by $1.60 Million; As Logmein (LOGM) Shares Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Upped Stake by $7.53 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 149,823 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 469,969 shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LogMein Has Dropped The Ball – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron Taps 5G Opportunities With New DRAM for Smartphones – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Once Again Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,231 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 208 shares. Shelton Capital Management stated it has 298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Menta Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,618 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 93,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Manhattan has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2 shares. 97,500 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Northern stated it has 487,387 shares. 5,290 are owned by Hillsdale Inv Mgmt. Fort LP owns 1,293 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 1.32% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 17,136 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 5,721 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 17 shares. Washington Tru Communications owns 8,000 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 313,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vicor Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bookings, Revenue And Earnings Take A Pause While Opportunities Continue At Vicor – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor Introduces 10kW Power Tabletâ„¢ AC-DC Converter – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares to 105,475 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 15,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04 million for 53.97 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.