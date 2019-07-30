Shikiar Asset Management Decreased Apple (AAPL) Holding By $1.43 Million; Quantitative Investment Management Has Raised By $3.54 Million Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 37.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 11,800 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 43,400 shares with $13.03 million value, up from 31,600 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $104.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $369.62. About 602,006 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 21/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems presented Elite Supplier award from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson wants to “wait and see” about the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but she’s optimistic her foreign customers won’t go away; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Apple (AAPL) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as Apple (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 100,259 shares with $19.04 million value, down from 107,818 last quarter. Apple now has $964.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $209.68. About 21.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge, but it’s still in the red for the year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Investment Svcs invested in 29,180 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co Nj reported 147,847 shares stake. Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% or 18,439 shares in its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Management Inc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,518 shares. White Pine Ltd Llc has 18,206 shares. Maryland Capital Management has 155,621 shares for 3.66% of their portfolio. 24,217 were reported by Hodges Cap. The Illinois-based Dearborn Prns Ltd Com has invested 2.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 46,631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs accumulated 69,554 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Northeast Invest Mngmt stated it has 4.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Augustine Asset invested in 7.64% or 60,580 shares. 1.98 million were reported by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.72% or 8,455 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr owns 56,797 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 5,600 shares to 66,150 valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 24,815 shares and now owns 465,980 shares. Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D was raised too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. Another trade for 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 was sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Monness on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, May 17 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. Maxim Group maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Maxim Group has “Hold” rating and $195 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation has 0.78% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Excalibur Management has 0.5% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bankshares Of The West, a California-based fund reported 12,982 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.56% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,370 were reported by Lakeview Cap Partners Lc. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 1,326 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Parkside Fin Natl Bank accumulated 650 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Motco invested in 12,604 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has 0.22% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 475,245 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 74,080 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.11% stake. 196,140 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Summit Financial Strategies invested in 969 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 338 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $37900 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $324 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, June 14. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 84,400 shares to 23,500 valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) stake by 178,000 shares and now owns 143,000 shares. Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) was reduced too.