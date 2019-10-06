Shikiar Asset Management Cut Xylem (XYL) Holding; Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shorts Up By 26.66%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 62.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 15,575 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 9,405 shares with $787,000 value, down from 24,980 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 457,878 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had an increase of 26.66% in short interest. OFC's SI was 2.46M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 26.66% from 1.94M shares previously. With 698,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)'s short sellers to cover OFC's short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 507,869 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.77 per share. XYL’s profit will be $150.20 million for 22.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Xylem Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $8900 lowest target. $89.50’s average target is 17.81% above currents $75.97 stock price. Xylem had 8 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Canada Goose Holdings Inc stake by 11,350 shares to 40,775 valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hersha Hospitality Trust stake by 73,900 shares and now owns 146,100 shares. Jp Morgan Chase & Co 6.15 09 was raised too.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 19.81 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -14.03% below currents $29.66 stock price. Corporate Office Properties Trust Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2800 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity. KESLER STEVEN D had bought 360 shares worth $9,716 on Monday, July 15.