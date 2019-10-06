Shikiar Asset Management Cut General Mills (GIS) Position by $3.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Ion Asset Management LTD Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Stock Price Rose

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 91.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 60,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 5,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309,000, down from 66,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 4.23 million shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Entertainment Stocks to Brighten Up Life – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shoker Investment Counsel stated it has 1.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advisors Lc stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4.57M shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 487,023 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson And has 797,408 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Lc invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.03 million are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. 3,738 were accumulated by Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability. Odey Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 194.06 million are owned by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has 40,506 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Acropolis Inv Limited Liability accumulated 0.65% or 31,563 shares. Duff & Phelps Mgmt reported 64,430 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 3.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Advsr Lc has 169,277 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mai Capital Management accumulated 6,491 shares. Covington Capital reported 15,000 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 2,000 shares. Wellington Shields Llc holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation New York, New York-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Somerville Kurt F invested 0.31% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 20,150 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldg Grp Incorporated has invested 0.68% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 163,313 shares. Jones Lllp invested in 13,166 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 378,342 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Community Bank & Trust Na owns 0.42% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 41,098 shares. Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,400 shares stake.