Shikiar Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON); Holder Renaissance Technologies Upped Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 641.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 29,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 34,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $162.01. About 3.22M shares traded or 35.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) by 41.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 557,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The hedge fund held 1.89 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.29M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Kite Rlty Group Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 626,693 shares traded or 24.62% up from the average. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 08/05/2018 – Baxtiyar Goran: #BREAKING: KRG @PMBarzani visits Moscow and will meet Putin on Wednesday; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – Rudaw English: Breaking: @PMBarzani has proposed September 30 for #KRG parliamentary elections; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF LETTER OF CREDIT ISSUANCES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP MAY UTILIZE UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY TO $60 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Baxtiyar Goran: #BREAKING: The KRG Prime Minister @PMBarzani sets parliamentary and presidential elections date in the; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in Kite Realty; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST SELLS TWO SHOPPING CENTERS FOR $63 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 23/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP: DANIEL R. SINK TO STEP DOWN AS CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold KRG shares while 60 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 73.61 million shares or 0.66% more from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 724 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 57,690 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 42,188 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 31,608 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Company stated it has 10,890 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 21,080 shares. 1.77 million are held by Victory Cap Management. Private Advisor Limited owns 10,542 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) for 15,224 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 130,386 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 30,670 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $118,425 activity.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 5.31M shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $135.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,216 shares, and cut its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC).

