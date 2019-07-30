Shikiar Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Starwood Property Trust (STWD); Avon Prods (AVP) Shares Rose While Continental Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 806,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 724,708 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 5.05 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 06/04/2018 – Aerospace & Defence Avon; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Rev $1.39B; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 04/04/2018 – The Fantastic Follies of Mrs Rich, Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – thoughtful, lively and fun; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products CDS Widens 81 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 03/05/2018 – Avon loss narrows, sales rise on growing demand for fragrances; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss $20.3M; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 614,397 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 11/05/2018 – IWG receives takeover approaches from Starwood Capital, TDR and Lone Star; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Com Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 666 shares. First Interstate State Bank invested in 0% or 665 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.08M shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 36,682 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 20,588 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 395 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 500 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,898 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). 41,684 are owned by Colony Grp Ltd Company. Assetmark accumulated 510,335 shares. Boston Partners reported 2.28 million shares. Utah Retirement System owns 50,633 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1,043 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.49 million for 34.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 300,401 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Llc stated it has 147,018 shares. 12,784 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,468 shares stake. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 370,838 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Ftb Advsr reported 1,065 shares stake. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company reported 399,102 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital holds 0% or 13,393 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 2.43M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 151,845 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 522,889 shares. 213,914 were accumulated by Sg Americas Ltd Liability.

