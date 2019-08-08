Shikiar Asset Management Boosted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position; Biospecifics Technologies (BSTC) Sentiment Is 1.46

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 641.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc acquired 29,490 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 34,090 shares with $5.42 million value, up from 4,600 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $120.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 17,990 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM

Biospecifics Technologies Corp (BSTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 37 cut down and sold stock positions in Biospecifics Technologies Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.16 million shares, up from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Biospecifics Technologies Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 32 Increased: 32 New Position: 22.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18600 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il accumulated 1.04% or 183,834 shares. Sandler Capital reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Freestone Ltd Liability holds 25,579 shares. Burney reported 9,846 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested 3.27% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 6,100 shares. Firsthand Capital Mngmt owns 1,580 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,469 shares. Edgemoor Inv accumulated 1,373 shares. Field Main Bank accumulated 3,560 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 53,782 shares. Starr Intll Inc invested in 20,000 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.68M shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. 6,965 are owned by Destination Wealth. Texas Yale Corporation has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company has market cap of $419.76 million. The firm offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It has a 20.11 P/E ratio. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 2.71% of its portfolio in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. for 36,000 shares. Jw Asset Management Llc owns 73,649 shares or 2.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thb Asset Management has 0.79% invested in the company for 87,491 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Elk Creek Partners Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 73,936 shares.