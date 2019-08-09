Shikiar Asset Management Boosted Incyte (INCY) Holding; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Linscomb & Williams Boosted Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 1.16 million shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 11/04/2018 – MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG MOLN.S – ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA ON ONGOING ONCOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY WITH MP0250 IN EGFR-MUTATED NSCLC; 22/03/2018 – LISTEN: An eyewitness gene therapy story, breaking down Incyte’s future, and was Gottlieb wrong to try?; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Incyte Corporation | Pemigatinib | N/A | 03/12/2018 | Treatment of cholangiocarcinoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE, INCYTE IN PACT TO EXPAND OVARIAN CANCER TRIALS; 23/04/2018 – PANEL VOTES 5-10 AGAINST LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE APPROVAL; 23/04/2018 – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF BARICITINIB 2MG,; 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 2.34M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 were accumulated by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 704 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 827,777 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 383,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 7,059 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 25,413 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Lc has 62,362 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 571,670 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Bp Public Llc has invested 0.09% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Wellington Shields Commerce Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 31,416 shares.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain Is At The Nice Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,248 shares to 310,430 shares, valued at $44.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,211 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Incyte (INCY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,862.83 up 29.56 points – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.