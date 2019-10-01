ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) Forms $0.47 Double Bottom; MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHA (MURGF) Shorts Decreased By 16.73%

MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHA (OTCMKTS:MURGF) had a decrease of 16.73% in short interest. MURGF’s SI was 503,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.73% from 604,400 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 1258 days are for MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHA (OTCMKTS:MURGF)’s short sellers to cover MURGF’s short positions. It closed at $259.73 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) formed double bottom with $0.44 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.47 share price. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) has $17.02M valuation. It closed at $0.47 lastly. It is down 83.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PIXY News: 15/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 17/04/2018 – ShiftPixy’s Ecosystem to Enhance Delivery Capabilities that Extend the Gig Economy; 09/03/2018 – SHIFTPIXY – CO HAS NEVER, DOES NOT NOW, WILL NEVER USE ITS BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN ANY FORM OF CRYPTOCURRENCY OR CRYPTOCURRENCY RELATED APPLICATION; 18/05/2018 – ShiftPixy to Exhibit at National Restaurant Association Show; 22/03/2018 – ShiftPixy’s Platform Accelerating Client Performance; 27/04/2018 – ShiftPixy’s Cutting-Edge Fintech Attracts New Brands as Ecosystem Continues to Grow; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages lBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 13/04/2018 – ShiftPixy 2Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/04/2018 – ShiftPixy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – ShiftPixy’s Self-delivery Allows QSR to Keep Their Profits

Analysts await ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 60.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by ShiftPixy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.29 billion. It operates through Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International divisions. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers non-life reinsurance products for capital markets, crop insurance systems, cyber risks, financial risks, natural catastrophes, natural hazard risks, retroactive, aerospace industry, and workers' compensation.

