ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) Forms $0.41 Double Bottom; DE LONGHI SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (DELHF) SI Increased By 7.65%

DE LONGHI SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:DELHF) had an increase of 7.65% in short interest. DELHF’s SI was 88,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 7.65% from 82,300 shares previously. It closed at $19.85 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) formed double bottom with $0.39 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.41 share price. ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) has $14.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4101. About 76,823 shares traded. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) has declined 83.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PIXY News: 03/05/2018 – California Supreme Court “Gig Economy” Ruling Accelerates Opportunities for ShiftPixy; 15/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 06/04/2018 – NASDAQ Halts $LFIN. SEC Takes action to ” ‘quickly’ prevent more than $27 million in alleged illicit trading profits from being transferred out of the country.” Good job. Now, regulators need to halt or eliminate the RegA+ program. Total disaster; 07/03/2018 – SHIFTPIXY INC SAYS IS LEVERAGING BLOCKCHAIN FOR ALL HUMAN CAPITAL TRANSACTIONS; 31/05/2018 – ShiftPixy Announces Chicago Expansion; 09/03/2018 – SHIFTPIXY INC – IS DEVELOPING A FINANCIAL AND INSURANCE TRANSACTION AND METERING PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Announces Texas Expansion; 17/04/2018 – ShiftPixy’s Ecosystem to Enhance Delivery Capabilities that Extend the Gig Economy; 09/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Unveils its Cutting-edge Fintech; 10/04/2018 – ShiftPixy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

De'Longhi S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes small appliances for food preparation and cooking, domestic cleaning and ironing, and air conditioning; and portable heaters. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. It operates through three divisions: Europe, APA, and MEIA. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers coffee machines, personal care products, household products, and watches, as well as electronic household solutions for the kitchen, ironing, and baby care sectors.

More notable recent De'Longhi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DELHF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PyroGenesis Announces Board Restructuring; Cancels Previously Announced Special Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “PyroGenesis Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Increase the Number of Directors and Elect New Board – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Still Long De’ Longhi, Even Without WMF – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2016. More interesting news about De'Longhi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DELHF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “De’Longhi Is For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glencore’s Prospects In A Risk-Off Environment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 60.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by ShiftPixy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.