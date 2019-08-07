ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Comparing side by side

Since ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) are part of the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -0.56 0.00 Kelly Services Inc. 24 0.19 N/A 0.39 71.91

Table 1 highlights ShiftPixy Inc. and Kelly Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShiftPixy Inc. and Kelly Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy Inc. 0.00% 299.1% -104.5% Kelly Services Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Liquidity

ShiftPixy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Kelly Services Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Kelly Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ShiftPixy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ShiftPixy Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kelly Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kelly Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus target price and a 17.35% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ShiftPixy Inc. and Kelly Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.9% and 80.4% respectively. About 31.5% of ShiftPixy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Kelly Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShiftPixy Inc. 12.76% -0.02% -41.17% -62.12% -83.05% -71.75% Kelly Services Inc. -0.36% 5.62% 22.38% 24.19% 17.13% 35.89%

For the past year ShiftPixy Inc. had bearish trend while Kelly Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kelly Services Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors ShiftPixy Inc.

ShiftPixy, Inc. develops a scheduling and recruiting application platform for shift workers. Its application syncs work opportunities from job providers with the open time slots of available shift workers. The companyÂ’s application also manages relationships with job providers to take open shift opportunities; and allows shift workers to enroll, profile, and prequalify based on their work and training experience for open shift opportunities. ShiftPixy, Inc. is based in Irvine, California.

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Americas Commercial; Americas Professional and Technical; Europe, Middle East and Africa Commercial; Europe, Middle East and Africa Professional and Technical; Asia Pacific Commercial; Asia Pacific Professional and Technical; and Outsourcing and Consulting Group. It offers trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles; staff for contact centers, technical support hotlines, and telemarketing units; instructional and non-instructional employees for schools; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial maintenance; and temporary-to-hire services, as well as direct-hire placement and vendor on-site management services. The company also provides scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals and information technology specialists across various disciplines; creative services, including placing creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; financial professionals; healthcare specialists and professionals; and legal professionals. In addition, it offers staffing services for catering and hospitality; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals for trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides integrated talent management solutions, including contingent workforce outsourcing, business process outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, independent contractor, payroll process outsourcing, and career transition and executive coaching and development solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.