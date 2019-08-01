Sherwin Williams (SHW) Position Maintained by Gofen & Glossberg Llc; Monetta Financial Services Has Cut Illumina (ILMN) Position as Share Price Declined

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 238.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 15,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $512.97. About 477,794 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $301.66. About 1.12M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 are held by Saturna Capital Corp. Palladium Partners Ltd stated it has 860 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 55,493 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). De Burlo Gru invested in 0.64% or 10,233 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.69% or 17,931 shares. Moreover, Css Limited Liability Il has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,000 shares. Csat Advisory Lp owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 23 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1,022 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 373 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 127,145 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ithaka Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 67,957 shares or 3.36% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. Dadswell Charles sold 124 shares worth $34,734. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 14,700 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 633 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 4,770 shares. 4,606 were accumulated by Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 255,880 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 612 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.07% or 40,000 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 650 shares. Agf holds 0.78% or 160,486 shares in its portfolio. Meritage Gru Ltd Partnership reported 985,589 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Company owns 3,404 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.42% or 9,015 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank accumulated 0.01% or 150 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd Cl A by 7,783 shares to 177,028 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,001 shares, and cut its stake in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (NASDAQ:ASML).