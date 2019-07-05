Sherwin Williams (SHW) Holder Peregrine Asset Advisers Trimmed Its Position; Peak Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Discovery (DISCK) as Valuation Declined

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams (SHW) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,050 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $464.51. About 87,861 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 57.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 12,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 22,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 605,225 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $579.58 million for 18.23 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 17,792 shares to 20,656 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 17,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 2,117 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0.12% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sfe Invest Counsel reported 1,175 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 500 shares. Mai Capital holds 10,918 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 5,966 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Goelzer Mgmt accumulated 632 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.1% or 14,684 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 47 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP accumulated 290,656 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Marsico Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 353,565 shares. 10,636 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. 523 are owned by Btim Corp. Cypress Capital owns 4,998 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares to 264,230 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $745.79M for 5.16 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.