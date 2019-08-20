Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position by $1.42 Million as Shares Rose; Deere & Co Com (DE) Shareholder Baystate Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (SHW) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 3,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 10,918 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, down from 14,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $524.19. About 346,632 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $152.13. About 1.43M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Deere is concerned about retaliation against U.S. agriculture – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas BuenaventuraA (NYSE:BVN) Stock Gained 24% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere PT lowered at Deutsche Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel holds 2,325 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.1% or 5,850 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 2,845 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Aviance Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.46% or 19,182 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4,891 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated owns 270,701 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund owns 0.22% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,332 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 10,546 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 50,674 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Llc holds 2,257 shares. Wms Ptnrs Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,619 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests, a Korea-based fund reported 47,229 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-williams Co (SHW) Chairman and CEO John G Morikis Sold $7.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 554 shares. Capital Innovations Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 3,261 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Sb has 890 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 75 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 886,939 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 44,958 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership owns 42,148 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 4,300 shares stake. 2,786 are held by Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Estabrook holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 50 shares. 13,864 were accumulated by Penobscot Management Communication Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 8,727 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.13 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,235 shares to 7,735 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.