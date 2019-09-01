Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.86 Million as Share Value Rose; As Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Stock Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Decreased by $5.18 Million Its Position

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) by 95.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 13,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 14,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $526.75. About 424,688 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW)

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 98.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 27,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 27,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 33,822 shares to 52,339 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,855 were reported by Bainco Int. Burns J W Co Ny stated it has 1.93% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cadinha Lc has 0.09% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,422 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,971 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co has 0.28% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mariner Lc holds 294,213 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tirschwell Loewy holds 7,700 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Birmingham Management Incorporated Al reported 3.61% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fagan Assoc reported 4,861 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.31% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Delta Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 2.48% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,999 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment holds 133 shares. The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Invest Management has invested 0.29% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 246,611 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Korea Inv owns 108,456 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com reported 1,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% or 15,652 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 1,259 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 0.98% stake. Bb&T accumulated 5,179 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Company has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,635 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 1,411 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 369,587 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17 shares. Torray Limited Co invested in 1.72% or 37,830 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex (NYSE:FDX) by 1,797 shares to 3,320 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).

