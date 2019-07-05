Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $5.86 Million; Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) Valuation Rose While Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (SHW) by 95.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 13,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 14,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $465.96. About 107,017 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 107,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,560 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, down from 407,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 30,859 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 153,438 shares to 237,402 shares, valued at $23.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 121,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated reported 12,262 shares stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Smith Moore Co owns 80,557 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability invested in 5,796 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). 14,000 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 0.11% or 1.23M shares. Twin Focus Ptnrs Ltd invested in 31,294 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 225,011 shares. 113,700 are owned by 1607 Prtn Limited Liability. Sit Invest Assoc Inc invested in 0.02% or 59,100 shares. Carroll Fincl accumulated 0% or 333 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Bb&T Securities Lc owns 15,550 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1,186 activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Capital Mgmt holds 8,782 shares. S R Schill & Assoc accumulated 500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 5,966 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 14,220 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 350 were reported by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Vision Cap Mgmt holds 1.8% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15,047 shares. The Missouri-based Cortland Assoc Mo has invested 0.09% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Chilton Investment Com Limited Liability accumulated 476,139 shares or 7.19% of the stock. Welch Grp Inc Lc invested in 773 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bamco Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Geode Capital Llc accumulated 0.11% or 984,626 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 791 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Board invested in 6,854 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sunbelt Incorporated reported 0.21% stake. Jp Marvel Inv Lc owns 9,163 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 EPS, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $579.58 million for 18.29 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.