Sherwin Williams Co/The (SHW) Market Value Rose While American International Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $307,318; Renaissance Investment Group Lifted Its Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Holding by $747,864

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 4,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 22,697 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 17,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.17. About 2.06M shares traded or 34.66% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co/The (SHW) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 671 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 26,196 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, down from 26,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $10.31 during the last trading session, reaching $531.21. About 203,564 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 EPS, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.89M for 20.53 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 117,764 shares to 474,510 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sonos Inc by 34,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

