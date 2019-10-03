Sherwin Williams Co The (SHW) Holding Has Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Lowered Its Position in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) by $2.60 Million

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co The (SHW) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 144,117 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.05 million, up from 142,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $539.79. About 78,898 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 38.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 25,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 40,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, down from 66,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 59,504 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $25.37M for 45.86 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

