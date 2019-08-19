Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Valuation Rose While Northstar Asset Management Upped Holding by $832,050; Nokota Management LP Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Decreased by $17.26 Million

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $532.9. About 49,061 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 41.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 359,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.16 million, down from 859,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $45.24. About 1.05M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Called Out by Teachers Union Over Gun Industry Ties; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Investment has 3,697 shares. Allstate Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 11,344 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 58,491 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 0.15% or 20,194 shares in its portfolio. 42,148 are held by First Tru Advsrs L P. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 0.04% or 893 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.1% or 71,249 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Stifel Fincl owns 92,540 shares. Synovus owns 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 3,904 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc owns 2,500 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 6,854 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 1,996 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15,652 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,949 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 742,146 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $17.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 51,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,449 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Wealthquest owns 7,461 shares. Miller Invest Limited Partnership reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). British Columbia Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.07 million shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 36,647 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs reported 0.22% stake. Iowa Bankshares holds 105,728 shares. Rbf Limited Company has 140,000 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Jacobs & Com Ca owns 10,780 shares. Shelton Mngmt stated it has 70,855 shares. Rnc Mngmt accumulated 848,077 shares. Bb&T Limited Co stated it has 1.07M shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa invested 0.77% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 285,630 were reported by Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Company. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 29,266 shares.