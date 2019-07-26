Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) to pay $1.13 on Sep 6, 2019; Travelcenters Of America Has 0.97 Sentiment

Travelcenters Of America LLC (TA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 30 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 31 decreased and sold stakes in Travelcenters Of America LLC. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 11.71 million shares, down from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Travelcenters Of America LLC in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 15 New Position: 15.

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) is expected to pay $1.13 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:SHW) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $1.13 dividend. Sherwin-Williams Co’s current price of $509.30 translates into 0.22% yield. Sherwin-Williams Co’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 17, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.63% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $509.3. About 877,794 shares traded or 64.40% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL

Analysts await TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 440.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. TA’s profit will be $6.87 million for 5.13 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by TravelCenters of America LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -147.22% EPS growth.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America LLC for 303,182 shares. Southpaw Asset Management Lp owns 463,193 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proxima Capital Management Llc has 0.78% invested in the company for 171,595 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 0.58% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 358,060 shares.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $140.97 million. It operates in two divisions, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants .

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M had bought 500 shares worth $216,035 on Wednesday, May 22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, makes, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail clients primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $47.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. It has a 40.95 P/E ratio. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products through dealers, home centers, distributors, hardware stores, and other retailers.

